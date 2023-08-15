Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Is Currently -2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] loss -2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $30.22 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Chewy Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, today announced it will report fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Chewy Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference CallWhen: Wednesday, August 30, 2023Time: 5:00 pm ETConference ID: 225902Live Call: 1-833-470-1428 (US Toll-Free), 1-404-975-4839 (US Local), 1-404-975-4839 (International)Replay: 1-866-813-9403 (US Toll-Free), 1-929-458-6194 (US Local), 1-929-458-6194 (International)Replay Access Code: 979063(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm PDT on September 6, 2023)Webcast: https://investor.chewy.com.

Chewy Inc. represents 426.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.01 billion with the latest information. CHWY stock price has been found in the range of $29.89 to $30.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 4666686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $44.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 54.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.94. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.02 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.19, while it was recorded at 30.79 for the last single week of trading, and 38.07 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 233.40. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of $2,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 80.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.05.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHWY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chewy Inc. go to 25.65%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CHWY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CHWY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.