Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] – find out why.

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] price surged by 13.69 percent to reach at $0.79. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Archer Closing Oversubscribed PIPE as Part of $215M Investment Round Led by Stellantis; ARK & United Are Two Key Investors in the PIPE Signifying Intersection of Innovative Financial Institutions & Traditional Aerospace Investing in Disruptive Tech.

United Airlines’ investment in the PIPE is its third time investing in Archer as it originally invested $25M in 2021 in connection with entering into its aircraft purchase agreement with Archer for up to $1.5B worth of aircraft and just last year made a $10M pre-delivery payment for the first 100 of those aircraft.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In addition to ARK Investment Management LLC (“ARK”) and United Airlines, the oversubscribed PIPE financing includes participation from an impressive roster of existing and new investors, including The Boeing Company (“Boeing”) and Ken Moelis, through a related investment vehicle.

A sum of 21214280 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.27M shares. Archer Aviation Inc. shares reached a high of $6.78 and dropped to a low of $5.73 until finishing in the latest session at $6.56.

The one-year ACHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.08. The average equity rating for ACHR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

ACHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.52. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 33.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.00 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ACHR is now -54.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.50. Additionally, ACHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$656,936 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.