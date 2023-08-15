BP p.l.c. [BP] Is Currently -1.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] loss -1.13% or -0.42 points to close at $36.68 with a heavy trading volume of 8277137 shares. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Great Lakes Signs First Rock Supply Subcontract for U.S. Offshore Wind Farms with New York Quarry, Carver Sand & Gravel LLC.

Through this subcontract, Great Lakes will use rock produced in the State of New York to provide scour protection for offshore wind turbine foundations, and substations at Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) and bp’s (NYSE: bp) Empire Wind I and Empire Wind II wind farms. The rock will be quarried locally, transported to the quayside on the Hudson River, and loaded onto Great Lakes’ rock installation vessel, the Acadia, which will sail to the wind farms to install the rock starting in 2025.

It opened the trading session at $36.58, the shares rose to $36.855 and dropped to $36.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BP points out that the company has recorded -9.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, BP reached to a volume of 8277137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $43.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BP stock

BP p.l.c. [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.93, while it was recorded at 37.05 for the last single week of trading, and 36.37 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.44. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.03.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 28.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of -$29,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BP p.l.c. [BP]

The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.