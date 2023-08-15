Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is 10.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] closed the trading session at $51.33 on 08/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.97, while the highest price level was $51.67. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Boston Scientific Receives FDA Approval for the POLARx™ Cryoablation System.

First-of-its-kind expandable cryoballoon catheter advances cryoablation therapy, addresses key limitations with traditional systems.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the POLARx™ Cryoablation System. The new system, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF), features the POLARx FIT Cryoablation Balloon Catheter, a device with the unique capability of enabling two balloon sizes – 28 and 31mm – in one catheter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.94 percent and weekly performance of 1.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, BSX reached to a volume of 4907361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $60.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BSX stock trade performance evaluation

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.36, while it was recorded at 50.97 for the last single week of trading, and 48.82 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.83. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.82. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $15,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 12.83%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.