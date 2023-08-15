BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] moved down -41.49: Why It’s Important

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTAI] closed the trading session at $4.33 on 08/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.815, while the highest price level was $5.02. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BioXcel Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Announces Strategic Reprioritization.

Business to prioritize high-potential agitation market opportunities for BXCL501 in bipolar disorders, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Commercial reprioritization intended to reduce related expenses by 80% with focus on market access through contracting with large hospital systems (IDNs).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.84 percent and weekly performance of -41.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -57.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -84.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, BTAI reached to a volume of 9710657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $47.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 210.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68.

BTAI stock trade performance evaluation

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.72. With this latest performance, BTAI shares dropped by -57.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.65 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 19.95 for the last 200 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -42242.93 and a Gross Margin at +7.47. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44201.87.

Return on Total Capital for BTAI is now -80.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.75. Additionally, BTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] managed to generate an average of -$905,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]: Institutional Ownership

