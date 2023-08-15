Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT] is -39.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TCRT] loss -1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $0.39 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Alaunos Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Interim Clinical Data and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives.

TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial achieved an 83% disease control rate of six evaluable patients with metastatic, refractory solid tumors; TCR-T cell therapy was well tolerated in all evaluable patients.

Company to wind down TCR-T Library Phase 1/2 trial and concurrently explore potential partnering opportunities for the hunTR® platform as well as broad strategic alternatives.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. represents 239.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $96.83 million with the latest information. TCRT stock price has been found in the range of $0.3795 to $0.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 542.66K shares, TCRT reached a trading volume of 2772039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCRT shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for TCRT stock

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, TCRT shares dropped by -16.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4617, while it was recorded at 0.4077 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6242 for the last 200 days.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1205.95 and a Gross Margin at +5.58. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1291.24.

Return on Total Capital for TCRT is now -48.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.61. Additionally, TCRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,109,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. [TCRT]

The top three institutional holders of TCRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TCRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TCRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.