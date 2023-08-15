Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] moved up 8.57: Why It’s Important

Actelis Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: ASNS] gained 8.57% on the last trading session, reaching $1.52 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 8:50 AM that U.S. Air Force Selects Actelis for IoT Networking Modernization of a Major Air Force Base.

Hybrid Fiber-Copper Networking Solution to be Deployed by New Key Federal Account.

Actelis Networks Inc. represents 1.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.72 million with the latest information. ASNS stock price has been found in the range of $1.31 to $1.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 124.17K shares, ASNS reached a trading volume of 4685322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Actelis Networks Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for ASNS stock

Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.63. With this latest performance, ASNS shares dropped by -53.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.53 for Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7382, while it was recorded at 1.5800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2607 for the last 200 days.

Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.09 and a Gross Margin at +46.54. Actelis Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.36.

Return on Total Capital for ASNS is now -195.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -488.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 179.48. Additionally, ASNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 148.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS] managed to generate an average of -$228,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Actelis Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Actelis Networks Inc. [ASNS]

