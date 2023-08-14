Wolfe Research lifts Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $46.03 at the close of the session, up 0.22%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Comcast Business Names Tracy Pitcher Senior Vice President at Central Division Headquarters.

Comcast has announced the appointment of Tracy Pitcher as Senior Vice President of Comcast Business at its Central Division Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. In this role, Pitcher will lead innovating and implementing new strategies to bolster commercial business concentrated in Comcast’s largest operating division spanning 12 states.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230810146292/en/.

Comcast Corporation stock is now 31.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMCSA Stock saw the intraday high of $46.23 and lowest of $45.565 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.53, which means current price is +32.92% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.55M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 13601506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $48.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.63 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.32, while it was recorded at 45.62 for the last single week of trading, and 38.36 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 7.36%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $165.71 billion, or 85.6% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.