why Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.25

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] surged by $2.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $66.025 during the day while it closed the day at $65.84. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM that 1PointFive Selected for U.S. Department of Energy Grant to Develop South Texas Direct Air Capture Hub.

The selection enables 1PointFive to enter award negotiations with OCED and work in partnership to establish the South Texas DAC Hub. OCED funding will support 1PointFive’s development of the DAC Hub through the advancement of planning, detailed design, environmental permitting and procurement of long-lead equipment.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock has also gained 3.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OXY stock has inclined by 13.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.18% and gained 4.52% year-on date.

The market cap for OXY stock reached $56.38 billion, with 889.30 million shares outstanding and 868.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.26M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 17093325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $68.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

OXY stock trade performance evaluation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.51 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.16, while it was recorded at 64.21 for the last single week of trading, and 62.81 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.64 and a Gross Margin at +47.03. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.47.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 26.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.02. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of $1,104,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.