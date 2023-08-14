Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] Revenue clocked in at $41.89 billion, up 44.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] closed the trading session at $13.70 on 08/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.68, while the highest price level was $14.27. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offers for Any and All.

4.050% Senior Notes due 2023 Issued by Warner Media, LLC7.570% Senior Notes due 2024 Issued by Historic TW Inc.3.800% Senior Notes due 2024 Issued by Discovery Communications, LLC3.528% Senior Notes due 2024 Issued by WarnerMedia Holdings, Inc.3.428% Senior Notes due 2024 Issued by WarnerMedia Holdings, Inc.3.550% Senior Notes due 2024 Issued by Warner Media, LLC.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“Warner Bros. Discovery” or the “Company”) today announced the expiration and results, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 9, 2023 (the “Expiration Time”), of the previously announced cash tender offers (each, a “Tender Offer” and together, the “Tender Offers”) by its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Warner Media, LLC, Historic TW Inc., Discovery Communications, LLC and WarnerMedia Holdings, Inc. (each an “Issuer” and together, the “Issuers”) to purchase any and all of the respective Issuer’s outstanding notes described in the table below (together, the “Notes”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.51 percent and weekly performance of -1.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.93M shares, WBD reached to a volume of 11560180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WBD stock trade performance evaluation

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.89, while it was recorded at 14.16 for the last single week of trading, and 12.90 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.21. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.80.

Return on Total Capital for WBD is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.69. Additionally, WBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] managed to generate an average of -$196,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.