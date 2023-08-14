Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: MAXN] loss -31.96% on the last trading session, reaching $15.16 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

–$56 Million GAAP Gross Profit, $30 Million Adjusted EBITDA– –New Mexico site selected for US cell and module facility–.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) (“Maxeon” or “the Company”), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2023.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. represents 45.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.17 billion with the latest information. MAXN stock price has been found in the range of $14.50 to $17.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, MAXN reached a trading volume of 10635474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAXN shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65.

Trading performance analysis for MAXN stock

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.22. With this latest performance, MAXN shares dropped by -43.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.65 for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.17, while it was recorded at 21.32 for the last single week of trading, and 23.75 for the last 200 days.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.69 and a Gross Margin at -4.81. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.23.

Return on Total Capital for MAXN is now -38.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,059.92. Additionally, MAXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 932.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN] managed to generate an average of -$50,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. [MAXN]

The top three institutional holders of MAXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MAXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MAXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.