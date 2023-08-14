Wall Street Analyst Initiated Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] closed the trading session at $2.62 on 08/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.55, while the highest price level was $2.75. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Breckenridge Distillery Announces New and Expanded Partnership with the Denver Broncos.

As the Official Bourbon, and Now Vodka Sponsor of the Denver Broncos, Breckenridge Distillery Celebrates the Partnership with New Limited-Edition Commemorative Bottles.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.60 percent and weekly performance of 13.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.58M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 21707748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $2.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

TLRY stock trade performance evaluation

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 44.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.63 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Brands Inc. go to 37.00%.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TLRY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TLRY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.