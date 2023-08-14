T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] is 13.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

T Stamp Inc. [NASDAQ: IDAI] gained 6.02% or 0.15 points to close at $2.73 with a heavy trading volume of 12401377 shares. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Trust Stamp releases a White Paper detailing its newly launched AI-powered suite of facial attributes and quality assessment tools (FAIQA) using an unsupervised machine learning model.

Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of the Company commented, “With the improvement in the quality and availability of capture devices such as smartphones, tablets and webcams, authentication applications are available to the general public and can be used in uncontrolled environments and without training, but they can also produce low quality images due to factors such as poor illumination, movement, non-frontal pose and facial occlusions. Given these challenges, the ability to analyze the quality of a facial image is essential for any face processing task including recognition, presentation attack detection (PAD) and age estimation amongst others, all of which are based on deep-learning neural network models. To address these issues, we have built an AI-powered suite of facial attributes and image quality assessment tools (FAIQA) which can be integrated into applications with the objective of improving the quality of the capture. This not only improves the quality of the IT2 tokens generated but also directly enhances the user experience due to a higher success rate in both enrollment and re-authentication for all users.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.79, the shares rose to $3.19 and dropped to $2.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IDAI points out that the company has recorded -21.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -254.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, IDAI reached to a volume of 12401377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDAI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T Stamp Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40.

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.19. With this latest performance, IDAI shares gained by 165.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.94 for T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.46, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -224.30 and a Gross Margin at +52.73. T Stamp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.54.

Return on Total Capital for IDAI is now -306.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -332.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -453.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -160.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 296.37. Additionally, IDAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] managed to generate an average of -$145,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.T Stamp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

The top three institutional holders of IDAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IDAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IDAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.