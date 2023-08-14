ROTH Capital lifts Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] loss -5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $0.05 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results.

– Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were $10.6 million.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its first quarter 2023 operating results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

Ideanomics Inc. represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $73.40 million with the latest information. IDEX stock price has been found in the range of $0.0475 to $0.0538.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.90M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 47095690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.38. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -48.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.89 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0807, while it was recorded at 0.0605 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1320 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.31 and a Gross Margin at -8.45. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.27.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -52.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.25. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$461,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

