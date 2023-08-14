Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] Revenue clocked in at $256.40 million, up 349.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Riot Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] closed the trading session at $15.23 on 08/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.63, while the highest price level was $15.70. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM that Riot Platforms Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Current Operational and Financial Highlights.

Riot Reports $76.7 Million in Total Revenue, New All-Time Record Hash Rate Capacity of 10.7 EH/s, and Expanded Execution of Power Strategy.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 349.26 percent and weekly performance of -10.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 169.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.62M shares, RIOT reached to a volume of 17844874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $19.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

RIOT stock trade performance evaluation

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.99. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -24.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 169.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.61, while it was recorded at 16.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.10 for the last 200 days.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,042,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Riot Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RIOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RIOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.