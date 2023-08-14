Raymond James lifts Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] price plunged by -0.62 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Per Share Net Loss of ($0.07) and Normalized FFO of $0.48 in Second Quarter.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as well as certain events occurring subsequent to quarter end.

A sum of 30951063 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.07M shares. Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $8.10 and dropped to a low of $7.45 until finishing in the latest session at $8.08.

The one-year MPW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.86. The average equity rating for MPW stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $11.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

MPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.79. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.01 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 8.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medical Properties Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.46. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.40.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.70. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $7,571,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

MPW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to -9.40%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MPW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MPW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.