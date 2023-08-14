Proterra Inc. [PTRA] is -96.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ: PTRA] price surged by 13.07 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM that Proterra Announces Strategic Initiatives to Strengthen Financial Position and Sharpen Technology Focus.

Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 Reorganization to Maximize Value of the Business & Product Line PotentialCompany Continues to Operate as a Leading Commercial Vehicle EV Technology Provider.

A sum of 141336771 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.21M shares. Proterra Inc. shares reached a high of $0.155 and dropped to a low of $0.1151 until finishing in the latest session at $0.12.

The one-year PTRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.43. The average equity rating for PTRA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Proterra Inc. [PTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTRA shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTRA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Proterra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proterra Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

PTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -92.55. With this latest performance, PTRA shares dropped by -91.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.39 for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2414, while it was recorded at 0.3941 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9880 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Proterra Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proterra Inc. [PTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.39 and a Gross Margin at -7.75. Proterra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTRA is now -29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Proterra Inc. [PTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.58. Additionally, PTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Proterra Inc. [PTRA] managed to generate an average of -$190,818 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Proterra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PTRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PTRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.