Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Is Currently -0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.91 during the day while it closed the day at $13.63. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nauticus is Contracted by Petrobras to Develop and Test the AUV Aquanaut in Brazil.

-Contract Leads to Potential Market worth over $100 Million Per Year–Expands Nauticus’ International Presence to South America-.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock has also gained 0.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBR stock has inclined by 22.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.77% and gained 30.50% year-on date.

The market cap for PBR stock reached $85.96 billion, with 6.52 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.41M shares, PBR reached a trading volume of 18338734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $14.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

PBR stock trade performance evaluation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.75, while it was recorded at 13.57 for the last single week of trading, and 11.80 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.25 and a Gross Margin at +50.25. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.37.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 40.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.42. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $4,171,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.