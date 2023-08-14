Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Is Currently -6.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] price plunged by -6.32 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register (phone registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A sum of 14001743 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.04M shares. Peloton Interactive Inc. shares reached a high of $8.0101 and dropped to a low of $7.54 until finishing in the latest session at $7.56.

The one-year PTON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.74. The average equity rating for PTON stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $11.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01.

PTON Stock Performance Analysis:

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -21.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.48, while it was recorded at 8.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peloton Interactive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +16.81. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.94.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -48.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -240.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 400.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 384.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$289,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.