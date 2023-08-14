PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell -13.59% so far this year. What now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] closed the trading session at $61.54 on 08/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.47, while the highest price level was $62.50. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM that PayPal Launches U.S. Dollar Stablecoin.

PayPal USD (PYUSD) is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. treasuries and similar cash equivalents, and can be redeemed 1:1 for U.S. dollars.

Fully-backed, regulated stablecoins have the potential to transform payments in web3 and digitally native environments. To address that emerging potential, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the launch of a U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.59 percent and weekly performance of -1.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.15M shares, PYPL reached to a volume of 12364264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $85.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -14.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.37 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.00, while it was recorded at 62.79 for the last single week of trading, and 73.44 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 17.38%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.