Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] moved down -11.10: Why It’s Important

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] price plunged by -11.10 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Nektar Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cash and investments in marketable securities at June 30, 2023, were $409.4 million as compared to $505.0 million at December 31, 2022. Nektar’s cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into at least the middle of 2026.

A sum of 14816390 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.04M shares. Nektar Therapeutics shares reached a high of $1.04 and dropped to a low of $0.8817 until finishing in the latest session at $0.93.

The one-year NKTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.43. The average equity rating for NKTR stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $2.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

NKTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.25. With this latest performance, NKTR shares gained by 62.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.05 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6046, while it was recorded at 0.9828 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6743 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nektar Therapeutics Fundamentals:

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

NKTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NKTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NKTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.