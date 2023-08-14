Meta Platforms Inc. [META] stock Reiterated by Argus analyst, price target now $375

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] traded at a low on 08/11/23, posting a -1.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $301.64. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Meta Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We had a good quarter. We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I’ve seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14000341 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meta Platforms Inc. stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for META stock reached $786.72 billion, with 2.57 billion shares outstanding and 2.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.61M shares, META reached a trading volume of 14000341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $363.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 9.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 32.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has META stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 293.68, while it was recorded at 308.36 for the last single week of trading, and 199.96 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.90.

Return on Total Capital for META is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, META Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] managed to generate an average of $268,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 30.83%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in META stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in META stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.