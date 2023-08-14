Market cap of XPeng Inc. [XPEV] reaches 14.53B – now what?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] price plunged by -2.98 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 8:20 AM that XPENG Announces Management Change.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that Dr. Xinzhou Wu, Vice President of Autonomous Driving, has tendered his resignation to the Company for personal and family reasons. Dr. Liyun Li, Senior Director of XPENG’s autonomous driving team, will assume Dr. Wu’s responsibility. Dr. Li has been leader of the XNGP project team and prepared for the transition for a long period.

Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, commented, “on behalf of the Company’s management team, we would like to extend our appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Wu for his significant contribution to XPENG’s leading position in autonomous driving technology and wish him all the best in his future personal and career endeavors.”.

A sum of 14021287 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.01M shares. XPeng Inc. shares reached a high of $16.36 and dropped to a low of $15.89 until finishing in the latest session at $16.28.

The one-year XPEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.86. The average equity rating for XPEV stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $17.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

XPEV Stock Performance Analysis:

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.14. With this latest performance, XPEV shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.12 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.89, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPeng Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.82. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

XPEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.74%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in XPEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in XPEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.