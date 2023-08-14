Market cap of Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] reaches 4.65M – now what?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] loss -8.56% or 0.0 points to close at $0.04 with a heavy trading volume of 25632050 shares. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM that Tivic Health Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14th Via Conference Call and Webcast.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic Health”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 via pre-recorded conference call and webcast on Monday, August 14th, 2023 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET.

It opened the trading session at $0.039, the shares rose to $0.0399 and dropped to $0.0371, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TIVC points out that the company has recorded -83.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.77M shares, TIVC reached to a volume of 25632050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for TIVC stock

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.84. With this latest performance, TIVC shares dropped by -43.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.90 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0779, while it was recorded at 0.0416 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4658 for the last 200 days.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Total Capital for TIVC is now -111.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.60. Additionally, TIVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] managed to generate an average of -$631,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]

