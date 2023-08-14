Market cap of T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] reaches 94.87M – now what?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] closed the trading session at $0.34 on 08/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2845, while the highest price level was $0.3502. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that T2 Biosystems Regains Compliance with Nasdaq’s Market Value of Listed Securities Requirement.

As previously reported, T2 Biosystems was notified by the NASDAQ on November 22, 2022 that it was not in compliance with the NASDAQ’s Capital Market requirement because it failed to maintain a MVLS of at least $35 million for a period of 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a MVLS of at least $35 million for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on August 7, 2023, the tenth consecutive trading day when the MVLS was at least $35 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.20 percent and weekly performance of 35.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -76.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 214.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 86.33M shares, TTOO reached to a volume of 70350211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55.

TTOO stock trade performance evaluation

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.16. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 214.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1277, while it was recorded at 0.3124 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8144 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.55. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 302.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$392,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.