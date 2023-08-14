Market cap of Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] reaches 15.41M – now what?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GRTX] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.32 at the close of the session, down -10.50%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM that Galera Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Avasopasem Manganese.

The Company remains committed to its goal of bringing avasopasem to patients and intends to meet with FDA as soon as possible to discuss potential next steps.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Galera will take actions to extend its cash runway and continue enrolling its rucosopasem clinical trials.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -78.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRTX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3521 and lowest of $0.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.59, which means current price is +0.69% above from all time high which was touched on 06/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, GRTX reached a trading volume of 11715170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTX shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

How has GRTX stock performed recently?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -85.68. With this latest performance, GRTX shares dropped by -88.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.11 for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7052, while it was recorded at 1.4404 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2963 for the last 200 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GRTX is now -101.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Additionally, GRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 457.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 317.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,007,161 per employee.Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galera Therapeutics Inc. go to 34.40%.

Insider trade positions for Galera Therapeutics Inc. [GRTX]

The top three institutional holders of GRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.