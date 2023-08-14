Market Analysts see JD.com Inc. [JD] falling to $43. Time to buy?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.73%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM that JD.com to Report Second Quarter and Interim 2023 Financial Results on August 16, 2023.

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on August 16, 2023, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 16, 2023) to discuss its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, JD stock dropped by -34.31%. The one-year JD.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.53. The average equity rating for JD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.62 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.28M shares, JD stock reached a trading volume of 14045881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $60.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JD Stock Performance Analysis:

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.73. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.20, while it was recorded at 37.92 for the last single week of trading, and 44.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JD.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.49. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of $26,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 23.37%.

JD.com Inc. [JD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.