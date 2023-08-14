Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Is Currently -5.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.52 at the close of the session, down -5.59%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Changes in Board Composition.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that Mr. Guangheng Ji has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director and other relevant positions of the Company, due to change of his personal work arrangements. Mr. Ji’s resignation took effect from August 8, 2023. The board of directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Yonglin Xie as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from August 8, 2023.

The Company would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Ji for his significant contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock is now -21.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LU Stock saw the intraday high of $1.57 and lowest of $1.465 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.64, which means current price is +23.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.32M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 13094235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $1.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.77.

How has LU stock performed recently?

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5660, while it was recorded at 1.5820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9214 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.41 and a Gross Margin at +73.84. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.56.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.00. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $142,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Earnings analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 10.65%.

Insider trade positions for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.