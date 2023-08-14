Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Is Currently 1.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.42%. The company report on July 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Kinder Morgan Issues 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Report details lower carbon initiatives including emission reductions and continued investment in the energy transition.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announced today the publication of its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights an approximate 2.6% decrease in KMI’s operational Scope 1 emissions and a continued decrease in the percentage of methane emissions that contribute to overall Scope 1 emissions. It also indicates KMI’s efforts toward methane intensity reduction by expanding its annual leak detection surveys to include 100% of its natural gas gathering and boosting compressor stations. Also outlined is the company’s investment in two renewable diesel hubs in California, a renewable feedstock storage and logistics hub in Harvey, Louisiana and its growing renewable natural gas platform. The 2022 report also includes new or expanded disclosures to evaluate decarbonizing the company’s larger greenhouse gas emission sources, climate related lobbying and trade association alignment, and metrics related to the percentage of female or minority employees.

Over the last 12 months, KMI stock dropped by -1.98%. The one-year Kinder Morgan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.5. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.08 billion, with 2.24 billion shares outstanding and 1.95 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.26M shares, KMI stock reached a trading volume of 13073846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.42. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.21, while it was recorded at 17.55 for the last single week of trading, and 17.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.15. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.34. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $240,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

KMI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 0.30%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KMI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.