KeyCorp [KEY] Revenue clocked in at $6.97 billion, down -33.64% YTD: What’s Next?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.02%. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 9:15 AM that KeyBank Foundation Provides $150,000 Grant To Support COTS Housing Community Enrichment Program.

KeyBank Foundation, the non-profit charitable foundation of KeyBank, announces a three-year, $150,000 donation to The Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS) to support a new supportive service role in their Housing program. COTS is a Burlington-based nonprofit that advocates for long-term solutions to end homelessness and provides emergency shelter, services, and long-term housing for Vermonters who are experiencing homelessness or are marginally housed. For more than 40 years, COTS has worked directly with people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Their services include two family shelters, two overnight emergency shelters for single adults, a daytime drop-in center, and four transitional and permanent housing facilities. They also operate the COTS Housing Resource Center, a homelessness prevention program dedicated to helping households in financial crisis avert homelessness or move more quickly into housing if they are homeless.

“KeyBank has long been a pivotal partner to COTS, and we are thrilled to be able to offer enhanced programming and engagement to our formerly homeless residents thanks to KeyBank’s investment in our work,” said COTS Executive Director Jonathan Farrell.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock dropped by -38.74%. The one-year KeyCorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.82. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.82 billion, with 935.92 million shares outstanding and 932.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.78M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 7772223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $13.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.24.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 14.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KeyCorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -5.80%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.