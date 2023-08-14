Jefferies lifts Amyris Inc. [AMRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 107.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -81.68%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM that AMYRIS ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING TO ADVANCE STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION.

Voluntary Chapter 11 Commenced to Finalize Consensual Go-Forward Plan for Amyris’ Core Business.

$190 Million Financing Commitment from Foris Ventures to Support Day-to-Day Operations.

Over the last 12 months, AMRS stock dropped by -95.79%. The one-year Amyris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.0. The average equity rating for AMRS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.28 million, with 365.60 million shares outstanding and 347.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.39M shares, AMRS stock reached a trading volume of 667528430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -81.68. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -87.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.41 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9476, while it was recorded at 0.3187 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3446 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -219.63 and a Gross Margin at -2.09. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -195.86.

Return on Total Capital for AMRS is now -95.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.66. Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$330,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AMRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.