For CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] gained 11.26% on the last trading session, reaching $6.52 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM that CleanSpark Reports Third Quarter FY2023 Financial Results; Announces 16 EH/s Expansion Fully Funded.

Achieved record revenue for the quarter of $45.5 million, net loss of $(14.2) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million.

Reports current cash and bitcoin holdings of $125 million; 16 EH/s target now fully funded.

CleanSpark Inc. represents 80.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $660.28 million with the latest information. CLSK stock price has been found in the range of $5.95 to $6.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 16036113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLSK in the course of the last twelve months was 18.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CLSK stock

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.02. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.24, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.54 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.60 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.48.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.50. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$308,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CLSK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CLSK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.