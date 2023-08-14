Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -8.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] gained 1.18% on the last trading session, reaching $0.27 price per share at the time. The company report on August 13, 2023 at 1:20 AM that Faraday Future Completed All Relevant Processes Ahead of the First FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance Delivery Ceremony.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it completed all the necessary processes prior to delivering the Ultimate AI TechLuxury FF 91 Futurist Alliance to its spire user.

Since the Company announced the start of the phase-2 Co-Creation delivery, the relevant processes and steps that are needed before a vehicle delivery have now been completed. Besides the previously announced MCO (Manufacture Certificate of Origin) readiness, sales agreement, and final invoice, the Company also has completed the final vehicle inspection at FF ieFactory California, and PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection) process prior to the delivery ceremony.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. represents 1.49 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $391.45 million with the latest information. FFIE stock price has been found in the range of $0.253 to $0.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 83.17M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 26477565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for FFIE stock

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.30. With this latest performance, FFIE shares gained by 12.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2750, while it was recorded at 0.2735 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3942 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.