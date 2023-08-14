Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] is 195.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EVLV] gained 31.22% on the last trading session, reaching $7.65 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Evolv Technology Reports Record Second Quarter Financial Results.

– Company Raises Outlook for 2023 –.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. represents 146.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $865.29 million with the latest information. EVLV stock price has been found in the range of $6.13 to $7.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, EVLV reached a trading volume of 10037951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for EVLV stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.24. With this latest performance, EVLV shares gained by 26.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.68 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of -164.73 and a Gross Margin at +22.11. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.55.

Return on Total Capital for EVLV is now -32.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.96. Additionally, EVLV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] managed to generate an average of -$384,027 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]

The top three institutional holders of EVLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EVLV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EVLV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.