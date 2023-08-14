Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] Stock trading around $3.59 per share: What’s Next?

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ETON] jumped around 0.99 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.59 at the close of the session, up 38.08%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total Q2 revenue of $12.0 million and net income of $4.6 million.

Product sales and royalty revenue of $6.5 million up 175% from Q2 2022 and 22% from Q1 2023.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 27.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETON Stock saw the intraday high of $3.63 and lowest of $2.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.28, which means current price is +48.35% above from all time high which was touched on 05/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 55.40K shares, ETON reached a trading volume of 15658627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETON shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETON in the course of the last twelve months was 33.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has ETON stock performed recently?

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.96. With this latest performance, ETON shares gained by 14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.48 for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ETON]

