EBET Inc. [EBET] moved down -7.44: Why It’s Important

EBET Inc. [NASDAQ: EBET] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.0434 during the day while it closed the day at $0.04. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that EBET Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives.

The Board of Directors of EBET initiates a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value.

EBET, Inc. (“EBET” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EBET), a leading global online casino operator, has announced today that its Board of Directors has decided to initiate a process to explore strategic alternatives for the Company to maximize the value of EBET’s portfolio. As part of the process, the Board has designated a Strategic Alternatives Committee that will assist the Board in considering a full range of strategic alternatives including a potential merger, sale or other strategic transactions.

EBET Inc. stock has also loss -0.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBET stock has declined by -86.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.48% and lost -93.68% year-on date.

The market cap for EBET stock reached $5.57 million, with 130.74 million shares outstanding and 129.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.66M shares, EBET reached a trading volume of 87495360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EBET Inc. [EBET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBET shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EBET Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBET Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

EBET stock trade performance evaluation

EBET Inc. [EBET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, EBET shares dropped by -65.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.27 for EBET Inc. [EBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1254, while it was recorded at 0.0370 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4383 for the last 200 days.

EBET Inc. [EBET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

EBET Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

EBET Inc. [EBET]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EBET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EBET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EBET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.