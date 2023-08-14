D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] Is Currently -2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] loss -2.03% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that D-Wave Reports Second Quarter Results.

Revenue of $1.8 millionTotal Bookings of $2.5 millionCash Balance in excess of $50 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc., (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave” or the “Company”) a leader in commercial quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. represents 123.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $189.50 million with the latest information. QBTS stock price has been found in the range of $1.40 to $1.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.10M shares, QBTS reached a trading volume of 12590726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $5.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.07.

Trading performance analysis for QBTS stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.26. With this latest performance, QBTS shares dropped by -44.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.10 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0626, while it was recorded at 1.6460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5265 for the last 200 days.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]

