Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Is Currently 4.14 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] gained 4.14% or 0.0 points to close at $0.06 with a heavy trading volume of 17421765 shares. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Crown Electrokinetics Welcomes Telecommunication Veterans David Martinez and Mike Sullivan to Fiber Optics Division.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) (“Crown” or the “Company”), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it has added telecommunications veterans David Martinez and Mike Sullvan to develop and oversee the growth of its fiber optics division, Crown Fiber Optics.

Doug Croxall, CEO and Chairman stated, “I’m pleased to welcome David and Mike to the Crown Fiber Optics team. Both bring to Crown more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Their combined experience will help steward the growth of Crown Fiber Optics division, allowing us to continue to capitalize on the opportunities in the marketplace, while also executing on existing contracts and workload.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.055, the shares rose to $0.0618 and dropped to $0.0527, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRKN points out that the company has recorded -77.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, CRKN reached to a volume of 17421765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 226.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for CRKN stock

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, CRKN shares dropped by -33.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.73 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1086, while it was recorded at 0.0552 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1782 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.62. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,101,154 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]

The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRKN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRKN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.