Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] is 108.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] loss -3.28% or -0.57 points to close at $16.79 with a heavy trading volume of 26454648 shares. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM that SEABOURN UNVEILS DINING EXPERIENCES ON SEABOURN PURSUIT, ITS NEWEST ULTRA-LUXURY PURPOSE-BUILT EXPEDITION SHIP.

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel, will offer a wide variety of gourmet dining experiences and cuisines on its new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Pursuit, which launches summer 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

With a diverse array of flavors and cuisines, guests can indulge in exceptional culinary experiences as they sail on Seabourn Pursuit while enjoying breathtaking views from around the world. Each dining option showcases the high quality and breadth of cuisine created by the line’s highly skilled culinary team led by Master Chef and Culinary Consultant Chef Anton Egger and Senior Corporate Chef Franck Salein. From top-quality ingredients and an eye toward the latest culinary innovations, Seabourn curates dining that rivals the finest restaurants anywhere.

It opened the trading session at $17.12, the shares rose to $17.15 and dropped to $16.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCL points out that the company has recorded 45.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -174.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 42.04M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 26454648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.72, while it was recorded at 17.48 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.