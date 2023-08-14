Barclays PLC [BCS] is -3.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] gained 0.13% or 0.01 points to close at $7.51 with a heavy trading volume of 10930317 shares. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 10:35 AM that Barclays appoints James Edmonds as Global Head of Sustainable Project Finance.

James will lead a project finance team focused on helping clients transition to net-zero.

Barclays is pleased to announce the appointment of James Edmonds as Global Head of Sustainable Project Finance in its Corporate and Investment Bank.

It opened the trading session at $7.47, the shares rose to $7.545 and dropped to $7.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCS points out that the company has recorded -18.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, BCS reached to a volume of 10930317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 364.48.

Trading performance analysis for BCS stock

Barclays PLC [BCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.88, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.89 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.83. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $57,471 per employee.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Barclays PLC [BCS]

The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.