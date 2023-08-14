AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Revenue clocked in at $4.08 billion, up 26.24% YTD: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.78 at the close of the session, up 1.71%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AMC Entertainment Elevates Ellen Copaken to Senior Vice President Marketing, Reporting to Chairman and CEO Adam Aron.

Ellen Copaken immediately takes over the leadership of AMC’s industry-leading Marketing department following the departure from the company of Eliot Hamlisch. She also has been appointed to serve on AMC’s management Executive Committee.

Copaken joined AMC in February 2022 as the Vice President, Growth Strategy, and led all aspects of AMC’s highly successful AMC Perfectly Popcorn home popcorn product launch in more than 2,600 U.S. Walmart locations and on Walmart.com.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is now 26.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.85 and lowest of $1.735 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.50, which means current price is +52.14% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.44M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 22052654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67.

How has APE stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, APE shares dropped by -9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.56% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.50 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7600, while it was recorded at 1.7520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6517 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for APE is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, APE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]

