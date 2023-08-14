Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $4.75

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MIMO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 83.47% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 71.95%. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Mimosa Sale to Reliance Jio and Financing Transactions.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, announced that on August 11, 2023 (the “Effective Date”), Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: MIMO) completed the previously announced sale (the “Transaction”) of Mimosa Networks Inc. (“Mimosa”) by Airspan Networks Inc., a Delaware corporation and a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“ANI”) to Radisys Corporation, an Oregon corporation (“Buyer”), pursuant to the Stock Purchase Agreement, dated March 8, 2023, as amended on July 22, 2023 (the “Purchase Agreement”).

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, ANI sold all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Mimosa to Buyer for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $60 million in cash (subject to customary adjustments as set forth in the Purchase Agreement). The purchase price was determined based on negotiations between Buyer and ANI prior to signing the Purchase Agreement and is set forth in the Purchase Agreement, which was approved by a Special Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors. At the closing of the Transaction, $600,000 of the purchase price was deposited into an escrow account to satisfy post-closing indemnification obligations of ANI, which amount will be held in escrow for up to one year from the closing date of the Transaction. The Company used $45 million of the proceeds received by the Company in the Transaction to repay outstanding indebtedness under the Second A&R Credit Agreement and the Note Purchase Agreement.

Over the last 12 months, MIMO stock dropped by -90.93%. The average equity rating for MIMO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.50 million, with 74.58 million shares outstanding and 56.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, MIMO stock reached a trading volume of 93366717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

MIMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.95. With this latest performance, MIMO shares gained by 80.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1672, while it was recorded at 0.1847 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9314 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.90 and a Gross Margin at +39.04. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.05.

Return on Total Capital for MIMO is now -72.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -623.64. Additionally, MIMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 229.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 114.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] managed to generate an average of -$127,626 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. [MIMO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MIMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MIMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MIMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.