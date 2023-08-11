Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Stock trading around $104.22 per share: What’s Next?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] price surged by 2.63 percent to reach at $2.67. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:52 PM that Wynn Resorts Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for Cash by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC for its 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) today announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase a portion of Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp.’s (collectively, the “Issuers”) 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP Nos. 983130 AV7 / U98347 AK0) (the “Notes”) in a principal amount of up to $300.0 million, exclusive of any applicable premiums paid in connection with the Tender Offer and accrued and unpaid interest. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase, dated August 10, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which is being sent to all registered holders (collectively, the “Holders”) of Notes.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 4131120 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.23M shares. Wynn Resorts Limited shares reached a high of $106.66 and dropped to a low of $102.75 until finishing in the latest session at $104.22.

The one-year WYNN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.03. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $125.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84.

WYNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.81 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.05, while it was recorded at 103.61 for the last single week of trading, and 98.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wynn Resorts Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.95. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.28.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.49. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$15,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WYNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WYNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.