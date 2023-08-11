why Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.80

Spire Global Inc. [NYSE: SPIR] loss -9.99% or -0.07 points to close at $0.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3088550 shares. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM that Spire Global Awarded $6.5 Million NASA Contract Renewal for Earth Observation Data.

The 12-month renewal continues delivery of comprehensive Earth observation data for NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program.

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced it was awarded a $6.5 million, 12-month contract renewal to continue participation in NASA’s Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program. The contract represents a $500,000 increase from the previous award of $6 million in June 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.6879, the shares rose to $0.7016 and dropped to $0.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPIR points out that the company has recorded -42.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, SPIR reached to a volume of 3088550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPIR shares is $2.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Spire Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spire Global Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for SPIR stock

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.63. With this latest performance, SPIR shares dropped by -12.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6455, while it was recorded at 0.6673 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9087 for the last 200 days.

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.40 and a Gross Margin at +49.76. Spire Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.39.

Return on Total Capital for SPIR is now -29.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.36. Additionally, SPIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] managed to generate an average of -$215,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Spire Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]

The top three institutional holders of SPIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPIR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPIR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.