why Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.82

Hillman Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: HLMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.54%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Hillman Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (Thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, HLMN stock dropped by -1.71%. The one-year Hillman Solutions Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.88. The average equity rating for HLMN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.77 billion, with 194.55 million shares outstanding and 191.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, HLMN stock reached a trading volume of 3638652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLMN shares is $10.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLMN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hillman Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillman Solutions Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HLMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, HLMN shares dropped by -3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.31 for Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.14, while it was recorded at 9.57 for the last single week of trading, and 8.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hillman Solutions Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.61 and a Gross Margin at +34.97. Hillman Solutions Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for HLMN is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.76. Additionally, HLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] managed to generate an average of -$4,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Hillman Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

HLMN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hillman Solutions Corp. go to 8.60%.

Hillman Solutions Corp. [HLMN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HLMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HLMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HLMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.