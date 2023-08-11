why Genpact Limited [G] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.11

Genpact Limited [NYSE: G] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.09%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Genpact and Heubach partner to transform operations and accelerate post-deal business growth.

New service organization creates a platform to drive digital transformation, process optimization and enable scalability.

Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced its partnership with Heubach Group, a leading global supplier of comprehensive color solutions, to rapidly build, digitize and manage the finance, accounting, and supply chain processes of its newly combined company, following the successful acquisition of Clariant’s global pigments business. Genpact has set up Heubach Group Business Services (GBS) centers with fully optimized and agile operating models to provide superior customer experiences and fuel sustainable business growth.

Over the last 12 months, G stock dropped by -20.91%. The one-year Genpact Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.61. The average equity rating for G stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.90 billion, with 183.79 million shares outstanding and 169.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, G stock reached a trading volume of 3929902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genpact Limited [G]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for G shares is $47.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on G stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Genpact Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genpact Limited is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for G stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for G in the course of the last twelve months was 18.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

G Stock Performance Analysis:

Genpact Limited [G] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, G shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for G stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Genpact Limited [G]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.63, while it was recorded at 36.23 for the last single week of trading, and 43.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genpact Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genpact Limited [G] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.86 and a Gross Margin at +34.32. Genpact Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.09.

Return on Total Capital for G is now 15.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genpact Limited [G] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.99. Additionally, G Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genpact Limited [G] managed to generate an average of $2,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Genpact Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

G Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for G. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genpact Limited go to 9.26%.

Genpact Limited [G] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of G stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.