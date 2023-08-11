why Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.04

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $46.92 during the day while it closed the day at $46.18. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dynatrace Unveils Security Analytics, Providing Actionable Insights for Proactive Defense Against Threats to Cloud Applications.

Leverages the Dynatrace platform’s Davis AI to enable threat hunting and real-time detection and incident response.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced the introduction of Security Analytics, a new Dynatrace® platform solution designed to help organizations better defend against threats to their hybrid and multicloud environments. Dynatrace® Security Analytics leverages Davis® AI, which combines predictive and causal AI techniques to provide security analysts with the precise answers and data context they need to prioritize and investigate threats and vulnerabilities. Later this year, Security Analytics will also include generative AI capabilities as part of Dynatrace’s planned expansion to provide a hypermodal AI offering through Davis. In addition, Security Analytics now leverages Dynatrace® AutomationEngine to create automations and workflows that analysts can use to assess the impact of an attack, find the indicators of compromise (IOCs), or automatically trigger a response. Combining Davis hypermodal AI, precise answers with context, and intelligent automation empowers security analysts to defend against emerging cyber threats proactively. It also bolsters their organization’s cybersecurity defense and overall security posture.

Dynatrace Inc. stock has also loss -3.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DT stock has declined by -0.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.74% and gained 20.57% year-on date.

The market cap for DT stock reached $13.68 billion, with 291.32 million shares outstanding and 234.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 3040974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $55.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DT stock trade performance evaluation

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.83 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.65, while it was recorded at 47.05 for the last single week of trading, and 43.17 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of $25,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 12.14%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Institutional Ownership

