Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. What else is Wall St. saying

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] loss -1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $23.40 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM that ICICI Bank Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2023.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) filed its annual report in Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2023 (FY2023) on July 28, 2023, as required by United States securities regulations. The Form 20-F annual report includes the Bank’s consolidated financial statements under Indian GAAP and a reconciliation of consolidated profit after tax and net worth under Indian GAAP to net income and stockholders’ equity under U.S. GAAP, approved by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Copies of the Form 20-F are available from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website www.sec.gov or via a direct link to the SEC website at “About Us/Investor Relations/SEC Filings” page of ICICI Bank’s website:.

ICICI Bank Limited represents 3.49 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $81.10 billion with the latest information. IBN stock price has been found in the range of $23.365 to $23.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, IBN reached a trading volume of 5267563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $30.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

Trading performance analysis for IBN stock

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, IBN shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.41, while it was recorded at 23.60 for the last single week of trading, and 22.22 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.59. ICICI Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Limited go to 21.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]

The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.