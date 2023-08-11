Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Mogo Inc. [MOGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOGO] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.76 at the close of the session, up 2.89%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM that Mogo Reports Results for Q2 2023 and Share Consolidation.

Gross Profit of $11.9 million, up 4.9% yr/yr.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million in the quarter, up from ($4.1) million in Q2 2022.

Mogo Inc. stock is now 43.34% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOGO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9408 and lowest of $0.6891 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.44, which means current price is +10.10% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 124.05K shares, MOGO reached a trading volume of 3681186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mogo Inc. [MOGO]?

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mogo Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has MOGO stock performed recently?

Mogo Inc. [MOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, MOGO shares gained by 5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.60 for Mogo Inc. [MOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1572, while it was recorded at 1.8842 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0726 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Mogo Inc. [MOGO]

