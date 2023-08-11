Wall Street Analyst Initiated CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. What else is Wall St. saying

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] loss -6.08% or -1.17 points to close at $18.07 with a heavy trading volume of 3019489 shares. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that CarGurus Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

GAAP consolidated net income was $13.8 million; Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $45.2 million, exceeding high-end of guidance rangeDigital Wholesale demonstrated ongoing efficiency in operating metricsDigital Deal adoption reaches 2,900 dealers with over 250,000 digitally-enabled listingsMarketplace growth expected to accelerate for remainder of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $19.81, the shares rose to $20.02 and dropped to $17.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CARG points out that the company has recorded 4.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, CARG reached to a volume of 3019489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CarGurus Inc. [CARG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARG shares is $22.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for CarGurus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarGurus Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for CARG stock

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.91. With this latest performance, CARG shares dropped by -23.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.00 for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.63, while it was recorded at 18.73 for the last single week of trading, and 17.47 for the last 200 days.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarGurus Inc. [CARG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. CarGurus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.71.

Return on Total Capital for CARG is now 13.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.04. Additionally, CARG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] managed to generate an average of $138,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.CarGurus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarGurus Inc. go to 15.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

The top three institutional holders of CARG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CARG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CARG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.